Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.01.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,757 shares of company stock valued at $161,720,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

