Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $11.80 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 187,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 101,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $23.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

