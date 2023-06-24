Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 882,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $832,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Shares of ROST opened at $108.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.