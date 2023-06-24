Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

