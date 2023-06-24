Mirador Capital Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PSX opened at $90.86 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

