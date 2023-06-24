Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 638 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OIH opened at $267.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $195.77 and a twelve month high of $336.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.54.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.