Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $7.81. Mistras Group shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 122,922 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $215.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $168.02 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,375,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mistras Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 430,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

(Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.