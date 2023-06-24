Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $7.81. Mistras Group shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 122,922 shares.
MG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $215.75 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,375,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mistras Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 430,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mistras Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
