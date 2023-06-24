Monero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $98.72 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $159.29 or 0.00519216 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $98.72 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,679.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00291678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.52 or 0.00627530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00059780 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,296,376 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

