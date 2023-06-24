Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

