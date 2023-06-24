Morgan Stanley Trims Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Target Price to $4.50

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.60 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEXA. TheStreet lowered Nexa Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nexa Resources from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.32). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $667.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

