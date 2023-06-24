National Bank of Greece (NBGIF) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) is one of 280 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare National Bank of Greece to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of National Bank of Greece shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Greece and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Greece N/A N/A N/A National Bank of Greece Competitors 29.20% 10.80% 0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Greece N/A N/A 18.36 National Bank of Greece Competitors $3.32 billion $707.52 million 243.72

This table compares National Bank of Greece and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

National Bank of Greece’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Greece. National Bank of Greece is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Bank of Greece and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Greece 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Bank of Greece Competitors 1267 4065 3680 60 2.28

National Bank of Greece presently has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 456.61%. Given National Bank of Greece’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank of Greece has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

National Bank of Greece competitors beat National Bank of Greece on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit, investment, bancassurance products, mortgage loans, consumer and small business lending, debit and credit cards, prepaid cards, and other traditional products and services for individual customers, professionals, and small-medium and small sized companies through its network of branches and digital businesses. The Corporate & Investment Banking segment offers financial and investment advisory services, deposit accounts, loans, foreign exchange, and trade services for corporate customers; and lending services for large and medium-sized companies, as well as shipping finance services. The Trouble Assets Unit segment manages various loans. The Global Markets and Asset Management segment is involved in treasury activities; and provision of asset management, custody, private equity, and brokerage services. The Insurance offers various insurance products. The International Banking Operations segment offers traditional commercial banking, such as commercial and retail credit, trade financing, foreign exchange, and deposits; shipping finance; investment banking; and brokerage services through its foreign branches. The Other segment engages in the real estate management and warehousing businesses. National Bank of Greece S.A. was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

