Needham & Company LLC Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $216.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut Snowflake from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.17.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $178.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.13. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,413 shares of company stock worth $22,578,511. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

