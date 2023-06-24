Needham & Company LLC Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $216.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut Snowflake from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.17.
Snowflake Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $178.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.13. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Snowflake from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.