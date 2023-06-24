Nepsis Inc. Grows Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 3.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.83.

RE stock opened at $345.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

