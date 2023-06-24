Nepsis Inc. Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 5.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $113.43 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

