Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Netflix by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 284.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 31.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $424.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.91 and its 200-day moving average is $340.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

