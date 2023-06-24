Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $41.59 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after buying an additional 2,042,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.