NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,700 at Citigroup

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from GBX 5,400 ($69.10) to GBX 5,700 ($72.94) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($72.94) to GBX 7,500 ($95.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($83.17) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,700 ($85.73).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,612 ($84.61) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,612.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,514.15. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,306 ($55.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,082 ($90.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,614.04%.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($83.25), for a total value of £344,818 ($441,225.85). Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

