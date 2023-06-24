NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $63.44

NFT (NFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. NFT has a market cap of $701,024.96 and approximately $63.44 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019190 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013866 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,546.09 or 1.00011223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01940215 USD and is up 21.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,072.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.