NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.10.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

NKE opened at $109.52 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

