Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 64,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 51,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

