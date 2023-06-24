Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Danske downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NDCVF opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

