North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,634.91

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,634.91 ($46.51) and traded as high as GBX 3,802.50 ($48.66). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,560 ($45.55), with a volume of 32,314 shares changing hands.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £487.44 million, a P/E ratio of -276.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,636.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,654.72.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.