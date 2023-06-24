NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $56.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.
NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of NorthWestern
NorthWestern Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
NorthWestern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
