NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $56.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

NorthWestern Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,692 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,801,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 155,960 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

