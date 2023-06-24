NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

