Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 800.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2,199.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,956 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 257,257 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV opened at $8.71 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

