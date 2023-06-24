Nvest Financial LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,639. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

