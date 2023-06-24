Nvest Financial LLC Invests $537,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,768. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

