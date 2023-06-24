Nvest Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nvest Financial LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

