Nvest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDXX stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $487.78. 694,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.95 and its 200-day moving average is $469.55. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

