O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 359,625 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 359,625 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000. UiPath makes up about 3.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of UiPath as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 344.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,743,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

