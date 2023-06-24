O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,975 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. HubSpot makes up about 0.7% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 150.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,346 shares of company stock worth $15,244,660. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.50.

HUBS opened at $512.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $535.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

