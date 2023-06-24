O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $2.62 Million in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. C3.ai accounts for approximately 1.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,438 shares of company stock worth $6,578,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

AI opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.52. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

