O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $11.58 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,580,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 6.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $243.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.21, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

