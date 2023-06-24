O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Wix.com by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

