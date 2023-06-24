O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $516,000 Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.04.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The firm had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

