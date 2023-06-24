O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in DraftKings by 72.5% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 13.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 48.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 652,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 211,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at DraftKings
In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,639,031 shares of company stock valued at $37,166,403 in the last three months. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DraftKings Stock Down 1.8 %
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.52.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
