O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $340,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $697.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

