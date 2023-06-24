O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.81. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $104.32.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

