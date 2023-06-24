Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $287.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.16, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.42 and its 200 day moving average is $299.99. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $208.54 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,930 shares of company stock worth $4,665,319. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.