Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CWST opened at $85.63 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

