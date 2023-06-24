Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.50.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $746.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $792.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $733.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.06.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

