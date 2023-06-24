Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

