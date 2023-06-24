Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 120 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average of $142.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

