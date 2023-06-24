Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 36 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $297.71 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

