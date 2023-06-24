Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 5,635 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 558.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 79.7% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,534,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

