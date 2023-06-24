ONUS Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. ONUS has a total market cap of $34.30 million and approximately $66.39 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ONUS has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00003024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 0.89309243 USD and is up 7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $307.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

