OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $241.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in OptimizeRx by 1,782.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 364,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 299,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 69,575 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

