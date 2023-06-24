Orchid (OXT) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. Orchid has a market cap of $52.20 million and $5.00 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,706.47 or 0.99987988 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05400183 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,177,956.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

