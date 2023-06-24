Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Shares Up 0.4%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.69. 1,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODV. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$8.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.38. The stock has a market cap of C$484.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.0198103 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

