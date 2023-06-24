Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $31,065.58 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $31,065.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OM stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $30.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Outset Medical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,620,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

