Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $31,065.58 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $31,065.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Outset Medical Stock Down 2.7 %
OM stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $30.55.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Outset Medical
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Outset Medical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,620,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
